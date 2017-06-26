Cryptocurrencies Are Blowing Central Banks Out Of The Water – with Jeff Berwick

Josh Sigurdson sits down with Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante and Anarchast at the Red Pill Expo in Bozeman, Montana to talk about the growing popularity among cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and STEEM despite minor corrections. Of course Ethereum has been taking some unconventional routes and as Jeff mentions, he wasn’t expecting it to pull off what it has in 2017, but by far, Bitcoin is the crypto with the most potential. Jeff also goes into STEEM and the incredible opportunities that Steemit provides people as a decentralized social media. Jeff having been through the dotcom bubble went into the theory that Bitcoin is a bubble, speaking on its long term potential.

2 thoughts on “Cryptocurrencies Are Blowing Central Banks Out Of The Water – with Jeff Berwick

