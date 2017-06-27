Pope Francis and Angela Merkel: Enemies of European Civilization

Katherine Frisk: Most people think I am nuts when I say this, They simply cannot and do not want to believe it let alone consider it.

For the last 1,000 years, the Vatican has been living high on the hog of Western Nations, today extending internationally, through their self-decreed Papal Bulls that declare that the Pope owns the planet, all bodies on the planet and all souls. This is the basis for the New World Order and a One World Government. The fact that Jesus turned the devil down when given the same offer, alludes them.

Who is the Vatican? The people who own and control the Vatican are the Black Nobility of Europe, the Zionists and the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Jesuits are their foot soldiers and their intelligence network. Today both the black pope and the white pope are Jesuits. Jesuits are not only part of a celibate order, but are scientists, university professors, bankers, media moguls, part of all religious groups that they have infiltrated and politicians to name a few. Joe Biden is a Jesuit. So is Mike Pence. Jesuits are also in intelligence agencies such as the CIA and it is not beneath them to run narcotics operations and support terrorists to achieve their aims of world-wide domination. Many live seemingly “normal” lives. The Knights of Malta, not to be confused with the Knights Templar, are also part of their secret societies and political extensions, as are the Illuminati which was founded by a Jesuit.

Up until the Guttenberg Press, the Protestant Reformation and the concept of Nation States the Vatican and the Black Nobility got away with imposing a feudal system on Europe.When their autonomy began to decline they came up with some new schemes to rob nations blind and keep them subservient. With the help of third-parties, the Rothschilds, later Jacob Schiff, the Morgans, Astors, Rockefellers et al, they imposed the central banking system on all nations. Along with the dollar as the international reserve currency since the end of WW2, the BIS, IMF, World Bank, US Treasuries and the petro dollar, the Vatican has robbed the world blind and tax revenues that should have been going for the benefit of the people who pay those taxes have ended up in Vatican coffers where the Vatican bank has been the private bank of all the elites who control it. If you have not done so already please watch: Confessions Of An Economic Hitman As one example of many.

A feudal system is not that much different from communism or the current scourge, a corporate fascist system along with the implementation of policies such as the TTP and the TTIP agreements. To get an idea of how corrupt the system is, please listen to Still Report 80 Prof. Jeffrey Sachs 2. “Emerging economies” should pay special attention at approximately 7. 40 mins

What have they done with all this money? Over and above the Vatican having major shareholding in the BIS, IMF, World Bank and the central banking system, they also have shareholding in the big players. It is not for nothing that Goldman Sachs, advisor to the Vatican Bank calls itself “God’s Banker,” and that they “rule the world.” The Vatican also has major shareholding in the military industrial complex (Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Halliburton,) major corporations that can all be traced back to the 50 companies that rule the world and… geo-egineering companies. After all, it is not only he who controls the money that rules the world, but also he who controls the weather. If you have not seen it, please watch: FRANKENSKIES FULL LENGTH DOCUMENTARY.

Climate Change and Global warming is another scam in order to fleece all nations of the world and implement Carbon tax. Selling a Mass so that your dearly beloved departed one does not go hell no longer works in the modern world, nobody believes it anymore. Burning the non-compliant at the stake as they did during the Inquisition is bad for their public image. So they have had to get more ingenious as the centuries have gone by. The next agenda will be total weather control and your tax money will go to pay for it, no doubt at 1,000 % above cost price.

As for destroying the middle class world-wide and good old-fashioned Protestant and Orthodox Christian Apostolic and Federated principles of self-determination spiritually, economically and politically, they are successfully using illegal immigration to their benefit in order to create a larger peasant class in North America, Europe and in every nation on earth. Which is why in spite of all their obnoxious wealth, they are so attached to the “poor.” Without the “poor” they would have nobody to control and have power over! This is in keeping with the feudal system and today’s spin-off, corporate fascism. They have no allegiance to anyone except themselves and global domination hiding behind proxies of all races, nationalities and religions (include New Age junkies.) If people like Franco, Stalin, Videla, Pinochett. Clive Derby Lewis and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe were and are Jesuits, then who else is a Jesuit cutout? Kim Jong-un?

This article by Antonius Aquinas highlights only some aspects of the more recent agenda that is playing out on the world stage. Unless we wake up to their schemes and who exactly is behind our present and future enslavement, their is no hope for a truly peaceful and equitable world that is not controlled by a handful of elites, and I would like to add, pedophile Lucifarean criminals.

Pushing the Global Warming Scam

Two of Europe’s greatest contemporary enemies recently got together to compare notes and discuss how they were going to further undermine and destabilize what remains of the Continent’s civilization. Pope Francis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on June 17, in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace to discuss the issues which will be raised at a Group of 20 summit meeting in Hamburg, from July 7-8.

The Vatican said that Frau Merkel and the Pope discussed “the need for the international community to combat poverty, hunger, terrorism and climate change.”* Ms. Merkel, in an obvious swipe at US President Donald Trump, said that “we are a world in which we want to work multilaterally, a world in which we don’t want to build walls but bring down walls.” The reference to “walls,” of course, was to President Trump’s promise to construct a wall on the Mexican-American border. The pope, too, has been critical of Mr. Trump’s proposed plan.

Ms. Merkel also lamented about the Trump Administration’s decision to opt out of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Pope Francis urged President Trump to remain in the accord and gave him a copy of his encyclical, “Praise Be,” when they met earlier this spring. The encyclical elevated “climate change” and protection of the environment as “moral obligations” while it criticized “perverse” economic development models that “enrich the wealthy at the expense of the poor.”

The above was the main effect of Trump ditching the Paris accord. The agreement would have had almost no effect on the climate, but it certainly would have affected the pocketbooks of assorted cronies. Alternative energy subsidies, grants for climate research, foreign aid tied to climate goals, countless global conferences various bureaucrats, scientists and hangers-on just have to go to every year, “carbon credits”, etc., etc., constitute the biggest gravy train apart from the war racket. It’s definitely enough money to cry over…

As has been the case since the Second Vatican Anti-Council (1962-65), popes have spent most of their time on secular concerns in which they have little competency and less on matters of the Faith. Pope Francis has taken this to a new level and rarely preaches on doctrine.

This, in one sense, is good because when he does speak on religion, he usually spouts out some heresy or falsehood which scandalizes the Church. His many blasphemies and heresies, plus the fact that he was never ordained as a priest in the traditional Catholic rite or traditionally consecrated as a bishop (neither was Benedict XVI), makes him ineligible to be a true Catholic pope.

The latest fraud that these two cretins are now pushing is the supposed threat of global warming. The idea that “climate change” has had some nefarious effect on the environment has long ago been debunked by legitimate scientists and scholars. Climate change is a ruse used by global elites to further tax, regulate and enslave humanity.

Global temperatures over the past 10,000 years. “Climate change” is pretty much the greatest non-problem of all time. Apocalyptic predictions about human-caused climate change are of course nothing new. In fact, the dire warnings and dark mutterings started in the 19th century already (at the time mainly as a way to sell newspapers)

Immigration Wave

Facts and sound theory, however, do not bother the collectivist minds of Pope Francis and Angela Merkel. What they are interested in is power and control and they intend to keep it through lies like global warming and by coercive massive migration which will fundamentally alter Europe’s demographics to their New World Order masters’ advantage.

Had it not been for the likes of Pope Francis and Ms. Merkel, it is unlikely that Europe would be under a deluge of mostly Mohammedan “asylum seekers.” The claim that the invasion was “spontaneous” due to the turmoil in the Middle East from US and Western nation-states military intervention is implausible. The region has been unstable for decades. Why all of a sudden is there a mass exodus and why it is mostly of young single Muslim men?

Unemployment rates of immigrants in Germany as of 2013 (i.e., before the recent migration wave hit). Why don’t we have a more recent chart? Good question – try to fínd one! What this dated chart tells us though is that Middle Eastern immigrants in particular fail to be integrated into the labor force. Only 1 in 10,000 of the migrants arriving in 2015 had a job one year later – that’s an unemployment rate of more than 99%. And the statistics above do not tell us that the bulk of jobless asylum seekers are actually hidden from the statistics by means of being registered in language courses or other training courses paid for by the government. These people are not counted as unemployed, although they are in fact unemployed. Happily we did find a recent chart that shows the discrepancy that trick creates in the statistics (see further below) – click to enlarge.

The invasion of Europe was carefully orchestrated and planned by the world’s power elite whose goal is to eliminate what is left of the Continent’s white Christian heterogeneous male population. Pope Francis and Ms. Merkel are the New World Order’s puppets carrying out their marching orders.

While the outlook for Europeans may currently appear grim, it is not hopeless. While Pope Francis and Angela Merkel cannot at present be deposed for their crimes, they can be defeated in the court of public opinion. For Europe to become once again the center of human civilization, the ideals of multiculturalism and the fraud of global warming must be slain on ideological grounds.

Compare the number of non-European asylum seekers in Germany searching for a job to those officially registered as unemployed. There are lies, damned lies and statistics. The point being that these are welfare consumers – and are likely to remain so for many years. A study in Switzerland last year found that nearly all immigrants from Afghanistan and Somalia living in the country were still jobless and on welfare seven years after arriving – click to enlarge.

This is the duty that confronts those that seek a return of Europe’s previous glories. While the task appears monumental, it must be remembered that the pagan Roman Empire was eventually converted by the teaching of twelve men and one indomitable former Pharisee from Tarsus.

*Merkel Says Pope Francis Urged Her to Fight for Paris Climate Accord.” New York Times. 17 June 2017.

Charts by WUWT (Wattsupwiththat), DW, Bloomberg

Chart and image captions by PT

Antonius Aquinas is an author, lecturer, a contributor to Acting Man, SGT Report, The Burning Platform, Dollar Collapse, The Daily Coin and Zero Hedge. Contact him at antoniusaquinas[at]gmail[dot]com https://antoniusaquinas.com/.

