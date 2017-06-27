Requiem for the Suicided: Danny Casolaro

Danny Casolaro was a freelance journalist who told his friends and family that he was close to cracking a story he called The Octopus, which he referred to as the political conspiracy of the century. In August of 1991 he packed his notes and headed to West Virginia to conduct some final interviews for his forthcoming book. On August 10, 1991, he was found dead in his hotel room. The death was immediately ruled a suicide. Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we go in search of the story behind the story of the mysterious death of Danny Casolaro.

