Requiem for the Suicided: Danny Casolaro

/ 17 hours ago June 27, 2017

Danny Casolaro was a freelance journalist who told his friends and family that he was close to cracking a story he called The Octopus, which he referred to as the political conspiracy of the century. In August of 1991 he packed his notes and headed to West Virginia to conduct some final interviews for his forthcoming book. On August 10, 1991, he was found dead in his hotel room. The death was immediately ruled a suicide. Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we go in search of the story behind the story of the mysterious death of Danny Casolaro.

Danny Casolaro Found Dead – CBS 8/15/1991
Time Reference: 01:58
Link To: youtube.com

 

The Last Days of Danny Casolaro
Time Reference: 05:03
Link To: american-buddha.com

 

The Mysterious Death of Danny Casolaro
Time Reference: 05:11
Link To: american-buddha.com

 

Episode 102 – Know Your History: Iran-Contra
Time Reference: 06:49
Link To: corbettreport.com

 

The INSLAW Octopus
Time Reference: 06:55
Link To: wired.com

 

Unsolved Mysteries – The Death of Danny Casolaro
Time Reference: 08:19
Link To: youtube.com

 

Albert Lanier on MediaMonarchy.com about Casolaro and the Octopus
Time Reference: 25:16
Link To: archive.org

 

A Current Affair covers the PROMIS scandal
Time Reference: 41:37
Link To: youtube.com

 

Exposing the Labyrinth of Institutionalized Crime in the United States: The ‘PROMIS’ Software Scandal
Time Reference: 57:27
Link To: tvnewslies.org

 

KESQ reports on PROMIS
Time Reference: 59:28
Link To: youtube.com

 

 

