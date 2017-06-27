Russia’s Gazprom begins offshore construction of Turkish Stream pipeline

Russia’s Gazprom began construction of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline on Sunday, off the coast of Krasnodarskiy Krai. The length of the entire offshore section is over 900 kilometers (559 miles). An Audacia multi-purpose pipe-laying vessel, owned by Allseas, is carrying out the initial construction works, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller announced on Sunday. The twin-legged pipeline is designed to supply gas to Turkey and Europe separately. The opening of Turkish Stream is planned for year-end 2019, according to Miller.

