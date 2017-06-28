AN EDUCATIONAL BOOK THAT PARENT’S SHOULD READ! People often buy books like Green Eggs and Ham and The Cat in the Hat to teach life lessons and to educate. But this is a book that every parent should know about. Pedophilia is running rampant across all societies internationally. The abuse is not only sexual but often also extends to Satanic rituals that could only have been thought up by the mentally insane. Unfortunately insanity now pervades all sectors of society. It is in the school systems, the political systems and is a prerequisite for anyone involved in high finance. For parents who are concerned about their children and that they might be exposed to these people who should be locked up in mental asylums instead of bing allowed to hold positions of authority in all walks of life, this book is a good guide as to what to watch out for in very young children. “Don’t Make Me Go Back Mommy”is available on Amazon.com. but it is very expensive. The video below gives a good over view.

