Jaw Dropping Proof Emerges Americans Have Been Lied To For A Very Long Time – ‘Operation Popeye’ Confirms Weather Warfare And The Massive And Still Ongoing Cover-up

With parts of western America quite literally melting as seen in the viral photograph seen below from this story over at Strange Sounds, the 2nd video below from Hard News TV takes a look at a now declassified United States military weather modification program called “Operation Popeye”, a once highly classified weather modification program that took place in Southeast Asia from 1967 to 1972. While CNN, the Washington Post and most other mainstream news media outlets will still deny weather modification until they have no viewers left to believe their neverending series of lies, shouldn’t having 100% proof that programs such as ‘Operation Popeye’ went on 50 years ago be proof that we still have such programs today?

By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline:

Let’s take a quick look at the absolutely bombshell proof of weather modification that ‘Operation Popeye’ gives us, along with 100% proof that weather modificiation programs have been purposely hidden from the public. From Wikipedia:

Operation Popeye (Project Controlled Weather Popeye / Motorpool / Intermediary-Compatriot) was a highly classified weather modification program in Southeast Asia during 1967–1972. The cloud seeding operation during the Vietnam War ran from March 20, 1967 until July 5, 1972 in an attempt to extend the monsoon season, specifically over areas of the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The operation was used to induce rain and extend the East Asian Monsoon season in support of U.S. government efforts related to the War in Southeast Asia.

The former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Robert S. McNamara, was aware that there might be objections raised by the international scientific community but said in a memo to the president that such objections had not in the past been a basis for prevention of military activities considered to be in the interests of U.S. national security.

The chemical weather modification program was conducted from Thailand over Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam and allegedly sponsored by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and CIA without the authorization of then Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird who had categorically denied to Congress that a program for modification of the weather for use as a tactical weapon even existed.

For those who still get most of their news from CNN and truly believe that ‘weather modification’ is a ‘tinfoil hat conspiracy’, we invite you to take a look at these extensive lists of weather modification patents going back nearly 100 years at the website of Dane Wigington. A must-read book on the subject is Steve Quayle’s book “Weather Wars & Un-Natural Disasters”, a book which outlined for us years before anyone else was talking about the technologies that have been made available to leaders of major nations for conducting secret warfare.

Reporting in his book that “techniques of weather modification could be employed to produce prolonged periods of drought or storm”, we’ve gotten much proof that Quayle’s work was right on the money. From China’s announcement they were going to be making it rain over an area the size of France, ex-CIA head John Brennan’s talk to the Council on Foreign Relations about cloud seeding and former DOD Head William Cohen warning about weather warfare once and for all proving chemtrails are above our heads daily, and not some ‘tinfoil hat conspiracy theory’.

As we hear in the first video below from Dane Wigington, every day we’re getting more and more signs that something is seriously wrong with our planet, from ‘mass animal death events’ increasing across the world to bizarre weather patterns not found naturally in nature wreaking havoc upon our planet. And we’d have to argue that the mainstream medias outright denial of weather modification programs and chemtrails is one of the very roots of their pushing of ‘fake news’.

While there are those who still to this day call out ‘global warming’, we learned in a study published by the National Geographic that Mars and possibly other planets all across our solar system are heating up at nearly the same rate as the Earth is – is the ‘warming’ now going on upon Mars ‘man-made’ as well? If so, we’ve got more issues than we realize.

From Dane Wigington:

The signs of our rapidly changing biosphere are everywhere and impossible to miss for any that are even slightly awake, but how many are? How bad is the overall state of the planet? How many are willing to face the unspun answer to that question? Shorelines around the globe continue to be covered with dead marine life, dead birds covering city streets, whole forests dying and going silent, and in so many of these cases the experts claim to have no idea what is wrong. Do you believe them?

How many will find the courage to fully face the truth before the moment when harsh realities actually overturn our current paradigm? How many will find the courage to join the battle for the greater good before it is too late to make any difference?

Not believing in man-made global warming however in no way implies that we don’t believe there are serious problems with our planet as evidenced by the mass animal death events happening every year.

With 100% proof of weather modification programs going back many years given to us via declassified ‘Operation Popeye’, will the MSM still attempt to deny such programs, to their own destruction, or will truth emerging force them to admit they’ve been lying to us for all of these years? While we won’t hold our breaths waiting for outlets such as CNN and the Washington Post to admit that they wrong, we now have absolute proof that the ‘conspiracy theorists’ were right all along.

