Founder and host of WhatReallyHappened.com, Mike Rivero, joins Reluctant Preppers to answer your viewers’ questions on politics, risks, untold truths, crypto-currencies, fiat debt bubbles, globalism vs nationalism, and how we can resist the manipulation of language aimed at shutting down thought and discourse, resist the manipulation of us being pitted against one another, divided and conquered, and instead get aware and prepared!

