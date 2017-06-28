Sarah Sanders Blasts CNN For “Fake News”; Sparks Epic Meltdown From ‘Triggered’ Reporter

Katherine Frisk Note: Why do I find this all so amusing? In 2011 I got a wake up call. That all the media across western nations was owned by a small handful of six corporations and controlled by the CIA who dictates the narrative. This is a fact.

The so-called “news,” which is a propaganda tool and no longer gives truthful, honest, unbiased and accurate reporting, is a blight on all societies and a travesty in the so-called “civilized world.”

In spite of my terrible spelling and bad grammar, I made a commitment to pick up my pen, join the truth movement and do whatever I could to wake up the brainwashed. Instead of expecting the media to do their jobs, which they clearly had no intention of doing, I realized that the only solution was to become the media. So have thousands of others. I am not alone by a long shot.

Western Media today lies about everything and they have been lying for years. Here are a few examples:

The dangers of vaccines containing mercury and other toxic substances causing autism amongst other disastrous side effects. . Genetically modified seeds, poisonous herbicides and the criminality of patenting food sources. The corrupt to the core banking system that rigs currency markets, Libor interest payments, precious metals price-fixing and money laundering for narcotics, human trafficking and terrorist organizations. The deathly silence in the media on the scourge of the 21st century, pedophilia, and the people in positions of power who regard abusing children as entertainment.. The “Climate Change”hoax as opposed to exposing the reality of geo-engineering, weather modification and even worse, weather warfare imposed on non-compliant countries with droughts, floods, earthquakes and tsunamis. Regime change tactics that include “color revolutions,”demonstrations, riots, social upheaval and proxy terrorist armies as we have seen across Africa and the Middle East in Nigeria, Libya, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine. Going back in time we have JFK, the Moon landing, the Oklahoma bombing, 9/11, WDM’s in Iraq and the CIA, Mosaad and the Muslim Brotherhood drug running opium in Afghanistan and cocaine out of South America to fund their covert wars around the world and in the process decimating societies. Include in this barbarity human trafficking, sex slave markets and organ harvesting.

And in all of this, the many journalists who have done their jobs properly who have died under mysterious circumstances. The most common being that they were suicided before their investigations could be published and put into print. This list is growing by the day. Gary Web, Breitbart, Michael Hastings, Serena Shim and Seth Rich are only a few names on this very long list of murders. And they were all murdered.

The current minor blimp that has exposed the “Fake News”propaganda narrative coming out of CNN this week, barely scratches the surface. But it is a start…. if anything now is the time to promote and support all Independent Media outlets and turn away from the outright liars in Mockingbird Mainstream Media!

Pick your favourite one and please donate. Most of them only survive because of your generous financial support. Without it they would be not able to continue to expose the liars and reveal the truth. None of us have the kind of advertising revenue that Fake News gets, and advertisers do not support Independent Media.

Sarah Sanders Blasts CNN For “Fake News”; Sparks Epic Meltdown From ‘Triggered’ Reporter

from Zero Hedge:

After suffering through a series of complete embarrassments this week (and it’s only Tuesday) it should surprise almost no one that CNN, and it’s constant barrage of “fake news”, took center stage at today’s White House press briefing. Unfortunately, after a seemingly delusional reporter made the mistake of asking why the White House wasn’t satisfied with CNN’s recent dismissal of 3 ‘journalists’, as if that was supposed to suddenly absolve them from months of reporting fake news in a thinly-veiled effort to topple a Presidency, Sarah Huckabee Sanders decided to launch an epic rant that will go down as one of the most entertaining press briefings of the year and undoubtedly made CNN’s week even worse.

It all started when Sanders suggested that all the reporters in the room, and the American public at large, should take a look at Project Veritas’ latest undercover bombshell (we covered it here) which featured a CNN producer effectively saying that their constant coverage of Russia was “mostly bullshit” and that CNN’s CEO Jeff Zucker was only pursuing the fake narrative for ratings. If true, Sanders said the video is a “disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism.”

“I think it’s the constant barrage of fake news directed at this President probably that has garnered a lot of his frustration.” “There’s a video circulating now, whether it’s accurate or not, I don’t know, but I would encourage everybody in this room and frankly everybody across the country to take a look at it.” “If it is accurate, I think it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism, I think that we have gone to a place where if the media can’t be trusted to report the news, then that’s a dangerous place for America.” “And I think if that is the place that certain outlets are going, particularly for the purpose of spiking ratings, and if that’s coming directly from the top, I think that’s even more scary and certainly more disgraceful.”



But things got even better when Sanders’ answer seemingly triggered one snowflake ‘journalist’ in the corner who apparently felt like the briefing room had become and “unsafe space” and left him feeling “inflamed.”

Triggered Reporter: “Come on, you’re inflaming everybody, right here, right now with those words. This administration has done that as well. Why in the name of heavens, anyone of us is replaceable and if anyone of us doesn’t get it right the audience has the opportunity to turn the channel or not read us. You have been elected to serve for four years at least, there is no option other than that.” “We’re here to ask you questions and you’re here to provide the answers. And what you just did is inflammatory to people all over the country who look at it and say ‘see, once again, the President is right and everyone else out here is fake media’.” “And everybody in this room is only trying to do their job.”

Sure, CNN’s ‘journalists’ are just trying to do their jobs…that is, assuming their ‘jobs’ are to ignore all facts and report whatever salacious headlines pop into their heads so long as it serves to advance their fake “Russian collusion” narrative…yup, they’re doing their jobs.

And the video that has caused all the rukas!

