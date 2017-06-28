Trump Goes After “Fake News” NYTimes, Slams Media Criticism On Healthcare: “I Know The Subject Well”

Editor’s note: The New York Times is owned by one of the wealthiest men in the world. Carlos Slim. In “Hillary: The New York Times Will Never Tell Us This,”William F Enghdal says:

“According to the annual Forbes list of the world’s richest people, Carlos Slim is probably the richest, just passing Bill Gates to be worth an estimated $81.6 billion. He owns Telmex, the largest telecom in Mexico and a network of banks and companies and airlines. He even bought himself blue-blood WASP respectability several years ago by rescuing the ailing New York Times for a mere $250 million.

As well, Carlos Slim is in the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of the RAND Corporation, a major Pentagon contractor and leading neo-conservative think tank behind the US CIA strategies of Color Revolutions, “swarming” and such. That has interesting implications for US national security.

The most interesting parts of Carlos Slim’s career however are its overlaps with the Mexican drug cartel. Mexican journalists speak openly that Slim amassed his colossal fortune not just by charging the highest phone rates in Latin America. According to award-winning journalist Daniel Hopsicker, Carlos Slim, the philanthropy partner of the Clinton Foundation, “has long-standing business ties with wealthy Mexican businessmen suspected of involvement in Mexico’s so-called ‘Cartel of the Southeast,’ the drug trafficking organization based in Cancun which came to light two years ago with the crash on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula of an American-registered (N987SA) Gulfstream jet carrying nearly four tons of cocaine.” “

from Zero Hedge:

One day after he repeatedly lashed out at CNN, on Wednesday President Trump blasted the the NYT in particular, and the broader press in general, for reporting that he is “not totally engaged” on healthcare.

“Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare,” Trump tweeted shortly before 7am. “Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.”

Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Trump’s angry outburst followed an earlier tweet in which the president specifically targeted The New York Times. “The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!”

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Trump’s fury appears to have been focused on a Times story published on Tuesday titled “On Senate Health Bill, Trump Falters in the Closer’s Role,” in which the Gray Lady said that the president was “largely on the sidelines” as the Senate leadership sought to attract votes for its healthcare bill. It added that the president’s team’s “heavy-handed tactics have been ineffective in the Senate.”

As the Hill reports, a Republican senator who supports the Senate GOP’s healthcare bill reportedly does not think President Trump has a clear understanding of the plan.

The New York Times reported that a senator left a White House meeting Tuesday with the feeling that the president didn’t fully understand some basic parts of the plan, citing an aide who received a detailed readout of the exchange. The senator felt Trump “seemed especially confused” after a moderate Republican said those who were against the bill would say it appeared to be a “massive tax break for the wealthy,” according to The Times. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the White House meeting ignored a question regarding Trump’s command of the details of the negotiations and smiled blandly, the newspaper noted. Trump met with Republican senators just hours after GOP leaders decided on Tuesday to postpone a vote on its healthcare legislation. The huddle came as one GOP strategist with close ties to the White House told The Hill that Trump had not yet fully engaged with the effort to pass a bill in the upper chamber. Trump said Tuesday he had a “great meeting” with Republican senators, adding that they “really want to get it right.”

Trump is likely to be particularly sensitive to healthcare criticism today, one day after the Senate GOP leaders delayed a vote to repeal and replace ObamaCare after it became clear the measure – again – lacked the votes for passage. On Tuesday afternoon, Trump met with Republican senators at the White House, just hours after the GOP leaders decided to postpone the vote on the healthcare legislation. It was not immediately clear if Trump had managed to change any holdouts’ opinions on the vote.

Advertisements