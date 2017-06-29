Israel and America Push Terrorism and Nuclear War in Syria- Interview Gordon Duff

/ 15 hours ago June 29, 2017

Israel has attacked a Syrian army position after claiming stray mortar fire struck the Occupied Golan Heights. An Israeli military spokeswoman says the mortar round hit an open area during a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the occupied Golan Heights. She did not confirm whether Israel used warplanes or ground forces in the attack. This is the third such attack against Syria within a week. Earlier this month, Damascus said Israeli strikes targeted a residential area near Quneitra, causing civilian casualties. Syrian forces have been battling foreign-backed militants close to the border with Israel. Damascus says Israel as well as its Western and regional allies are aiding militant groups, after huge quantities of Israeli-made weapons were seized from the militants inside Syria.

