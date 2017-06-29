White House Prepares Another Chemical Weapon False Flag Attack in Syria – Emergency Broadcast!

The White House announced on Monday that they are preparing to frame Syrian President Assad for the next chemical weapon attack in Syria, essentially giving the green light to their Al-CIA-da forces to proceed with another false flag event. So who is behind this, what is at stake, and where is the attack likely to take place? Join James for this Thought For The Day as he goes over the latest information on this false flag attack and solicits your participation in an open source investigation.
from James Corbett:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
SHOW NOTES:
White House press release announcing coming chemical weapon attack
White House Says It Will Fake “Chemical Weapon Attack” In Syria
Dispatch From the Middle East: U.S. Buildup All About Iran
Mattis: US arms for Syrian Kurds will continue after Raqqa
Air Strike in Syria: “We Got A Fuckin’ Problem”
Pentagon, State Dept ‘Clueless’ on Trump’s Assad Allegation
Mattis Claims White House Threat to Syria ‘Worked’
Russia says Putin and Trump should probably talk at G20
The US Gov’t Killed More Civilians This Month Than All Terrorist Attacks in Europe Over the Last 12 Years