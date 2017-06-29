White House Prepares Another Chemical Weapon False Flag Attack in Syria – Emergency Broadcast!

The White House announced on Monday that they are preparing to frame Syrian President Assad for the next chemical weapon attack in Syria, essentially giving the green light to their Al-CIA-da forces to proceed with another false flag event. So who is behind this, what is at stake, and where is the attack likely to take place? Join James for this Thought For The Day as he goes over the latest information on this false flag attack and solicits your participation in an open source investigation.

from James Corbett:

SHOW NOTES:

White House press release announcing coming chemical weapon attack

White House Says It Will Fake “Chemical Weapon Attack” In Syria

Dispatch From the Middle East: U.S. Buildup All About Iran

Mattis: US arms for Syrian Kurds will continue after Raqqa

Air Strike in Syria: “We Got A Fuckin’ Problem”

Trump’s Red Line

Pentagon, State Dept ‘Clueless’ on Trump’s Assad Allegation

Mattis Claims White House Threat to Syria ‘Worked’

Russia says Putin and Trump should probably talk at G20

The US Gov’t Killed More Civilians This Month Than All Terrorist Attacks in Europe Over the Last 12 Years

Advertisements