Bob Woodward Blasts MSM: “Fair-Mindedness Is Essential If You Want People To Trust You”

After being tripped up by a series of embarrassing events this week, including a “fake news” story which resulted in the “resignation” of three CNN ‘journalists’ and two undercover videos from Project Veritas which reveal CNN insiders describing their own network’s ‘Russian collusion’ narrative as “mostly bullshit” and “a big nothing burger‘, the mainstream media has resorted to doing what liberals do best when they get caught…they’re playing the victim card. In case you haven’t been made aware, ‘progressives’ have never, ever been wrong…and if you disagree then you’re just a racist, misogynist hate-monger and you need to seek professional help.

In fact, here is a clip from CNN that we shared just yesterday in which grandstanding anchors, after recklessly pushing the fake ‘Russian collusion’ narrative for months, casually admitted “We can debate collusion. They’re right, there’s no evidence of that…” and then moments later pre-emptively blamed Trump for any and all future attacks on reporters: “We are going to see a reporter face physical harm because” of President Trump’s “declaration of war on the media.”

Which is ironic, because CNN’s “mostly bullshit” Russian collusion stories, and similar tactics by other networks, are likely what caused an unhinged liberal to open fire on a Republican baseball practice a few weeks ago, nearly killing Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

But famed investigative journalist Bob Woodward, the reporter who broke the Nixon Watergate scandal, isn’t buying the MSM’s ‘we’re just innocent little reporters trying to do our jobs’ shtick. Instead, in remarks following a screening of “All The President’s Men” in Washington, D.C., Woodward blasted the media’s open bias toward President Trump and warned that they’re losing all credibility with the public. Per the Daily Caller:

He pointed to a list of Trump’s “lies” compiled by The New York Times in which some of the president’s are misjudged as an example of overt bias, after he was asked about the media’s treatment of Trump in a Q&A session at Landmark E Street Cinema. “[Number three on the list] was that Trump said he was on the cover of Time magazine 14 or 15 times when it was in fact 11 times,” Woodward said. “… That’s not a lie.” He likened Trump’s statement instead to someone getting pulled over for speeding and telling the police officer that they were driving the speed limit. “Tone matters, and headlines matter, and you want people to [trust you],” he said. “[It] really betrays the anti-Trump media bias,” Woodward added, regarding the media’s coverage of the investigation into Russian meddling in the election. “I think a kind of brief, deeply fair-mindedness is essential, but as essential or maybe more essential is a game plan for reporting this and going to Moscow and finding the bookkeeper.”

Woodward’s New York Times example came from an article entitled “Trump’s Lies” which included the following two ‘lies’ at the very top of the list:

JAN. 21 “I wasn’t a fan of Iraq. I didn’t want to go into Iraq.” (He was for an invasion before he was against it.) JAN. 21 “A reporter for Time magazine — and I have been on their cover 14 or 15 times. I think we have the all-time record in the history of Time magazine.” (Trump was on the cover 11 times and Nixon appeared 55 times.)

Of course, in light of Trump’s most recent tweetstorm targeting MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, who was apparently “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she visited his Mar-a-Lago hotel back in December, we suspect things are only gong to get worse from here.

