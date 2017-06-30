CNN Producer: Voters “Stupid as Sh*t”– American Pravda: CNN Part 3

June 30, 2017

Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias. When asked by an undercover journalist if CNN is impartial, Carr plainly responded, “In theory.”
LEAKED ONE AND A HALF OUR LONG AUDIO from CNN segment proves CNN selectively edits to make Trump supporter look like a conspiracy theorist.

 

