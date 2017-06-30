Get Out Now! And Spitting Cobras An’All

by Katherine Frisk:

I recently received a very kind offer from an American friend and fellow journalist. He is most concerned about my safety in South Africa. I would like to share it with you, however, I will not include his name out of consideration for his privacy. He writes:

Dear Katherine,

This email is from your fellow XXXX columnist, XXXX, and my message to you is simple: Get out of Africa (the whole continent) immediately using any means possible. Get to Boston (somehow – some way), where I’ll pick you up and drive you to my home in XXXX. There you can recover (with your own bedroom and bathroom) and then decide on what options might be available to you. I don’t think you can legally get a passport, so discover how you can use other means to obtain one.

There’s a blood bath of White blood that’s brewing in South Africa that will no longer be limited to White farmers. The South African government or local police will not help you, nor will the UN. There’s a dark international force that is waging war on Whites with the goal of complete White genocide.

I know you don’t believe what I’ve just written, but I pray you don’t find the truth of it all the hard way.

Take a chance, Katherine, by getting out of South Africa as soon as you can.

Love, XXXX

P.S. No spitting cobras in XXXX.

The reference to the snake was when I had a two meter long spitting cobra do a tour of all the rooms in my house.

The cat and I sat on top of the kitchen counter in absolute terror! It finally left, but what concerned me afterwards was that perhaps it had been hibernating in my bedroom in the corner where I have an old basket filled with photographs and memorabilia.

I have to admit that during that particular winter I used to hear creaking basket noises during the night and just put it down to a drop in room temperature…. the following winter the basket remained ominously silent…. and the cobra has not returned. But moving on….

I was deeply touched by the concern and the offer that my friend made. How many people do you know who would do that? I don’t know of many. And I am sure that there are a lot of Americans who think that with my white skin I would be far better off in the US of A! Few of them, however, would extend an offer of sanctuary as this gentleman has done. And he is a gentleman. A rare breed and vanishing species in the world today! Thank you… from the bottom of my heart.

South Africa.

The sun shines. It really shines. It sits in the north where it is supposed to be and unlike when I am in the northern hemisphere, I do not find myself wishing that someone would zip open the sky. I am an African. I am not a European, a Canadian, an Australian or an American, and you can pick any skin colour or religion you like to define that. The last time I looked, all four were multi-racial and multi-cultural societies. So is South Africa. My ancestry goes back to 1652 at the Cape of Good Hope and in the earliest stages was both Dutch and French Huguenot. More the latter than the former. By the 18th and 19th century it included Irish ( both Protestant and Catholic) , Welsh, English, Scottish and Norwegian. Correct me if I am wrong, but the French landed in Quebec in Canada in 1535, the Dutch in Australia in 1606 , the Spanish in the USA in 1513 while African-Americans began to arrive in South Carolina in 1526. I am no less of a South African than Muslim Sadiq Khan the Mayor of London is British, Mongolian boxer Kostya Tszyu is Australian, Chinese comedian Tommy Chong is Canadian and African American Cynthia McKinney is a remarkable US politician. South Africa has a Constitution and a Bill Of Rights that protects freedom of religion and all minorities. Whether those minorities are the only real indigenous peoples of Southern Africa, the Bushman of the Kalahari ( everyone else is an immigrant including the Bantu who migrated down south in the 15th and 16th centuries from central Africa, ) the Indian community who arrived in South Africa in 1860 and the “whites,” many of whom like myself can trace their arrival back to 1652. Many white people in South Africa today are mixed blood. They are not 100% totally European. State President F.W De Klerk, like many white Afrikaners, have either Malay, Indian, Khoi , Bantu or all these blood lines somewhere in their genealogy. When the Boers left the Cape in 1830 and trekked into the interior of the country, they took their slaves with them. Their slaves outnumbered them 3 to 1. The abolition of slavery by the British governors at the time, was one of the motivating factors behind the Great Trek. Over a period of sixty years, these slaves become integrated into Afrikaans farming communities where they settled in what became known as the Boer Republics of the Transvaal and the Orange Free State, alongside the Bantu tribes in those areas. The founder of Apartheid Hendrik Verwoerd, was a Dutch immigrant who arrived in the country in 1903. One of the central policies of Apartheid by the 1960″s was to separate the Afrikaner from the Afrikaner. The “mixed blood” from the pure white blood. They did this using the “hair comb test.” If a comb got stuck in your hair, you were designate coloured. If it didn’t you were designated white. This was in the day before genetic testing. No doubt if they had had the technology back then, a lot more people would have been designated “coloured,”regardless of whether the comb got stuck in their hair or not, including F.W. De Klerk! If the “black”South Africans are going to kill the “white”South Africans, I would like to know which “black”South Africans and which “white”South Africans? I have a friend who is a Zulu and is as black as the Ace of spades. His grandfather is a white sugar cane farmer from Zululand. Will he be killing his aunts, uncles and cousins in that case?

In summation, all this talk of “killing the whites”I do believe is coming from covert outside forces motivated by the usual reasons.

Resources, land, industry acquisition and monopolies in line with the Globalist ideology and the prospect of bribery and corruption and replacing a government with bought off stooges only willing to get rich quick and sell out their inheritance.

Fascist dictator and Jesuit Robert Mugabe from Zimbabwe is one of them, in bed with Israeli blood diamond dealers who rig the elections to keep him in power, this while thousands of white Zimbabweans were thrown off their land and I might add, and always ignored, over two million black Zimbabweans also lost their property. Again this had nothing to do with skin colour though it has certainly been sold that way.

It is a similar strategy to the “color revolutions” that now plague the world, as seen in Ukraine, the Arab spring and now in Venezuela and Brazil. Failing that the next option would be to instigate a civil war and with black on white ( whatever that means) violence and completely destroy the infrastructure of the country, as has been done in Syria and Libya.Then swoop in and take over everything with “freedom and democracy” and bought and paid for politicians as they have in the USA and everywhere else that the unipolar global corporate fascist model has its tentacles. .

There are always extremists on both sides of the fence who would be only too willing to take part in such madness, extremists who love to “hate” the other, whoever the other might be. The world is full of those people.

You even have them in the United States of America! Right now the far right and the far left ( both contain all race groups) are having a go at each other with riots, demonstrations, physical abuse and murders on a daily basis.

In places like Ukraine you have white Europeans killing white Europeans because of a language difference, even though most of them are related. Apparently this is called “tradition.”

In the Middle East you have Arabs killing Arabs because one is Sunni and the other is Shiite.

In India you have Indians killing Indians because one is from a lower cast and the other is considered to be born higher cast, you even have bride killings there.

In most cases the hidden hand behind all this social and political upheaval has got nothing to do with the people themselves no matter the colour of their skin or the religion that they believe in. They have been duped into revolutions and civil wars the outcome of which is never to their own benefit, but to the benefit of banks, corporations and competing oligarchs all interlinked in a global corporate fascist model where the people at the top are not of a common race group, religion or even nationality, but are of a common purpose. Money, power and unipolar control. As George Carlin said, “it is a big club and you ain’t in it!” no matter which country you live in.

Right now if Africa has anything to be worried about it is Arab Islamic invasions through extremist terrorists like Boko Haram, al-Nusra and ISIL in Libya, Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia to name a few. Throw in AFRIKOM and Asian colonial “investment” and you have a right royal catastrophe waiting to happen on a continent that is rich in resources no matter whether you are white, black or an African of any shade and variety.

Thanks for the offer my friend.

I was deeply touched by your concern.

But I refuse to be played.

By the white racist fear mongering of the right.

Or the black reverse racist threats on the left.

I am an African. I am a white South African. I am not going anywhere and I intend staying home spitting cobras an’ all!

