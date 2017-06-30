Man-Made Climate Change Scam DEBUNKED! (With Lord Christopher Monckton)

/ 4 hours ago June 30, 2017

Josh Sigurdson sits down with Lord Christopher Monckton to talk about anthropogenic “global warming” and who benefits from this massive scam.
The state has been given people’s money on a golden platter as they scare collective herds into being extorted and regulated to stop global warming, using the fear of the very flexible weather to bring the populace into complete servitude. Lord Monckton has again and again debunked the 97% consensus and has peer reviewed studies with some of the world’s top authorities on climate and science to back them. In this video he breaks down the latest information he’s uncovered, the growing fascist extortion racket bringing massive profit to banks and oil companies in the name of “saving the world”, the taxation forcing people to choose between heating their homes and feeding their families in the winter and the lack of objective, sceptical research in the field. This is a must see interview! Lord Monckton certainly doesn’t leave room for many questions, he certainly loves to talk, but his insight is incredibly valuable!

 

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s