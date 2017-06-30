Russian Foreign Ministry slams US claims that Syrian govt planning chemical attack

/ 13 hours ago June 30, 2017

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized Washington’s claims that Syria’s government is planning a chemical attack in the country. The ministry’s concerned that terrorists could take advantage of the threats coming from Washington, and carry out false-flag attacks to encourage US military action. RT’s Caleb Maupin went to the U.S. State Department, to get their response.

 

 

 

