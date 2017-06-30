The Russian Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized Washington’s claims that Syria’s government is planning a chemical attack in the country. The ministry’s concerned that terrorists could take advantage of the threats coming from Washington, and carry out false-flag attacks to encourage US military action. RT’s Caleb Maupin went to the U.S. State Department, to get their response.
One thought on "Russian Foreign Ministry slams US claims that Syrian govt planning chemical attack"
