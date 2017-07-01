Psychographics 101

What do you get when you combine behavioural science with big data and use the new Frankenstein hybrid to better influence people’s thoughts, opinions and desires? Why, psychographics of course! Join James today as he delves into the murky world of billionaire hedge fund owners, creepy thought manipulators and the Trump campaign.

SHOW NOTES

Introduction to Psychographics
Time Reference: 01:13
Interview 906 – Social Engineering 101 with James Corbett
Time Reference: 05:27
Episode 145 – You Are Being Gamed
Time Reference: 05:33
B.F. Skinner’s “Walden Two” – FLNWO #17
Time Reference: 05:40
Episode 129 – CALEA and the Stellar Wind
Time Reference: 06:03
Corbett Report Radio 207 – 20 More Ways You Are Being Spied On
Time Reference: 06:15
How the Government Predicts The Future – Inside the “Sentient World Simulation”
Time Reference: 06:23

Episode 033 – Meet Edward Bernays Time Reference: 06:46 DNA Shaming: Welcome to Orwell’s Nightmare Time Reference: 07:00

Alexander Nix, CEO, Cambridge Analytica – Online Marketing Rockstars Keynote | OMR17
Time Reference: 07:40
What was the role of Cambridge Analytica in the EU referendum? – BBC Newsnight
Time Reference: 17:33
Company psychologically tailors ads to voters
Time Reference: 19:11
Ted Cruz using firm that harvested data on millions of unwitting Facebook users
Time Reference: 21:15
The Reclusive Hedge-Fund Tycoon Behind the Trump Presidency
Time Reference: 22:33
The great British Brexit robbery: how our democracy was hijacked
Time Reference: 23:43
Society Is Being Programmed By A Black Box
Time Reference: 28:04
“Propaganda” by Edward Bernays
Time Reference: 37:10
Cambridge Analytica – What We Do
Time Reference: 37:40
4 Ways The Crime Lab Can Frame You
Time Reference: 39:07
What was the role of Cambridge Analytica in the EU referendum? – BBC Newsnight
Time Reference: 40:41
The Information Commissioner opens a formal investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes
Time Reference: 46:04
Trump’s digital guru on the winning campaign operation
Time Reference: 48:35
This data company knows all about you
Time Reference: 50:05
Why Data Analytics Is the Future of Everything
Time Reference: 51:38
The Real Making of the President: Cambridge Analytica
Time Reference: 52:09
“Propaganda” by Edward Bernays
Time Reference: 01:50
How Big Data is Engineering Your Life
Time Reference: 55:10
How to Boycott Big Tech
Time Reference: 55:23
The Hymn of Acxiom
Time Reference: 56:00

 

 

