Psychographics 101

What do you get when you combine behavioural science with big data and use the new Frankenstein hybrid to better influence people’s thoughts, opinions and desires? Why, psychographics of course! Join James today as he delves into the murky world of billionaire hedge fund owners, creepy thought manipulators and the Trump campaign.
SHOW NOTES
|Introduction to Psychographics
|Time Reference:
|01:13
|Interview 906 – Social Engineering 101 with James Corbett
|Time Reference:
|05:27
|Episode 145 – You Are Being Gamed
|Time Reference:
|05:33
|B.F. Skinner’s “Walden Two” – FLNWO #17
|Time Reference:
|05:40
|Episode 129 – CALEA and the Stellar Wind
|Time Reference:
|06:03
|Corbett Report Radio 207 – 20 More Ways You Are Being Spied On
|Time Reference:
|06:15
|How the Government Predicts The Future – Inside the “Sentient World Simulation”
|Time Reference:
|06:23
Episode 033 – Meet Edward Bernays Time Reference: 06:46 DNA Shaming: Welcome to Orwell’s Nightmare Time Reference: 07:00
|Alexander Nix, CEO, Cambridge Analytica – Online Marketing Rockstars Keynote | OMR17
|Time Reference:
|07:40
|What was the role of Cambridge Analytica in the EU referendum? – BBC Newsnight
|Time Reference:
|17:33
|Company psychologically tailors ads to voters
|Time Reference:
|19:11
|Ted Cruz using firm that harvested data on millions of unwitting Facebook users
|Time Reference:
|21:15
|The Reclusive Hedge-Fund Tycoon Behind the Trump Presidency
|Time Reference:
|22:33
|The great British Brexit robbery: how our democracy was hijacked
|Time Reference:
|23:43
|Society Is Being Programmed By A Black Box
|Time Reference:
|28:04
|“Propaganda” by Edward Bernays
|Time Reference:
|37:10
|Cambridge Analytica – What We Do
|Time Reference:
|37:40
|4 Ways The Crime Lab Can Frame You
|Time Reference:
|39:07
|The Information Commissioner opens a formal investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes
|Time Reference:
|46:04
|Trump’s digital guru on the winning campaign operation
|Time Reference:
|48:35
|This data company knows all about you
|Time Reference:
|50:05
|Why Data Analytics Is the Future of Everything
|Time Reference:
|51:38
|The Real Making of the President: Cambridge Analytica
|Time Reference:
|52:09
|How Big Data is Engineering Your Life
|Time Reference:
|55:10
|How to Boycott Big Tech
|Time Reference:
|55:23
|The Hymn of Acxiom
|Time Reference:
|56:00
