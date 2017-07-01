Psychographics 101

What do you get when you combine behavioural science with big data and use the new Frankenstein hybrid to better influence people’s thoughts, opinions and desires? Why, psychographics of course! Join James today as he delves into the murky world of billionaire hedge fund owners, creepy thought manipulators and the Trump campaign.

For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.

For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).

SHOW NOTES

Introduction to Psychographics Time Reference: 01:13

Episode 033 – Meet Edward Bernays Time Reference: 06:46 DNA Shaming: Welcome to Orwell’s Nightmare Time Reference: 07:00

Company psychologically tailors ads to voters Time Reference: 19:11

Ted Cruz using firm that harvested data on millions of unwitting Facebook users Time Reference: 21:15

Society Is Being Programmed By A Black Box Time Reference: 28:04

4 Ways The Crime Lab Can Frame You Time Reference: 39:07

The Information Commissioner opens a formal investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes Time Reference: 46:04

This data company knows all about you Time Reference: 50:05

Why Data Analytics Is the Future of Everything Time Reference: 51:38

How Big Data is Engineering Your Life Time Reference: 55:10

How to Boycott Big Tech Time Reference: 55:23

The Hymn of Acxiom Time Reference: 56:00

Advertisements