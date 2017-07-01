Victory In Iraq – A Nation United Defeats Divisive Islamic State Terrorism

Duff on Press TV: The Defeat of the Caliphate In Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has announced the end of Daesh’s so-called caliphate after the liberation of Nuri mosque in Mosul. Abadi said in a statement that the victory marks the end of QUOTE-the state of falsehood. He noted that Iraqi forces will continue to hunt down terrorists. Nuri mosque was captured by Iraqi forces on Thursday. Terrorists blew up the mosque a week ago as the army started a push in its direction. Retaking the iconic mosque handed a symbolic victory to the Iraqi forces because Daesh had declared its so-called caliphate there after taking the city in 20-14. According to the Iraqi military, the battle for Mosul will end in the coming days as remaining terrorists are now bottled up in just a few neighborhoods. The army launched the offensive to retake Mosul last October.

***

Iraq declares end of Daesh ‘caliphate’ after capture of Mosul mosque

Iraqi forces finally recapture the iconic al-Nuri mosque in Mosul as military sources say the full liberation of the flashpoint city is imminent. Catherine Shakdam, Director of Shafaqna Institute for Middle Eastern Studies.

***

Mosul in ruins: Bird’s-eye view of old city & landmark mosque blown up by ISIS

***

Liberation or obliteration? A look at the price paid to recapture Mosul

The Iraqi prime minister has declared victory over Islamic State, saying the army has recaptured the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul – which is where ISIL declared a caliphate three years ago. In what’s undoubtedly a victory in ridding Iraq of the scourge of ISIL, it’s important to remember the effect on the people of Mosul. Murad Gazdiev spent over a month there during the battle.

****

Advertisements