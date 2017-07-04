Middle East Updates: Syria Videos And Articles

The Debate – Syria Chemical Claims

Western accusations against Syria, particularly from the US, on the use of chemical weapon, have been met with suspicion to outright disbelief. Accusations of the Syrian government using chemical weapons against the militants has been rejected time and again, with the more likely scenario to be the militants to have used chemical weapons to pave the way for military intervention. In this debate, we’ll look at this closely, and see why the US has taken this to another level by accusing the Syrian govt. of the anticipated use of chemical weapons.

Israeli Values: Lieberman on the Side of the Terrorists

by Sophie Mangal, Inside Syria Media Centre:

According to jpost, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman called on the Syrian government not to test the will and patience of Jewish State and to stop military operations near the border of the two countries on July 2.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, shells regularly fall down on the territory of Israel during the fighting between the Syrian army and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’ Islamists. That, he noticed, forces the Israeli forces to take retaliatory measures.

However, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) regarded any attack by the Israeli Military as an attempt to support terrorist groups and to raise their fallen morale.

What is really behind the official position of Israel on the Syrian conflict?

In fact, throughout the entire Syrian war Israel declaring complete neutrality provided constant support to the terrorist groups operating in Syria

Tel Aviv is trying to prevent Assad’s forces from reaching the Golan Heights and regaining control over the areas that Israel has been illegally occupying for the last 50 years now and is supporting various kinds of terrorists. It is for this purpose that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) regularly strikes at the positions of the Syrian Arab Army.

Syrian border territories controlled by the Jewish state (including the occupied Golan Heights) were turned by the Israelis into ‘a base for terrorists‘. Here they take shelter from prosecution, accumulate forces and gain more experience.

In addition, the terrorists are being treated in Israeli military hospitals. The SAA have repeatedly seized Israeli weapons and equipment received by the eliminated Islamists from Israeli military depots with the hallmarks of the IDF.

Moreover, according to anonymous sources close to intelligence services, the SAA has some data on the actions of Sayeret Matkal, Israeli Special Forces (ISF), on the side of the terrorists. ISF serves not only as instructors or communication specialists but also as an aircraft-firing pointer. Sometimes they conduct subversive activities.

Apparently, Avigdor Lieberman indicated to the Syrian leadership that Israel will not stop supporting terrorists, and will continue to pursue policies aimed at weakening Syria

Syria Chemical Attack Hoax

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concluded that a chemical weapon, namely sarin gas has been used on 4rth of April 2017 in Khan Shaykhun area. Syriana Analysis discusses the report and sheds light on the shortcomings of the investigation. OPCW report: https://www.opcw.org/news/article/opc…

U.S. Intends to Use Confrontation between Turkey and Kurds

by Firas Samuri, Inside Syria Media Centre:

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday that the U.S. would continue to finance and provide weapons to Syrian Kurdish fighters after the operation in Raqqa, Syria.

It is noteworthy that such plans completely contradict the Pentagon’s recent promises that arms given to the Syrian Kurds would be taken back after the offensive in Raqqa.

Probably, those promises were aimed solely at lulling Turkey into a false sense of security. It also should be mentioned Ankara does not exclude the possibility of launching another military operation in the north of Syria. Taking into account Turkey’s principled position towards the Kurdish issue, it is not difficult to guess that this time it is unlikely to stay out.

According to many Syrian experts, Washington’s decision to keep arming Kurds is likely to be a part of the next U.S. plan to escalate the Syrian conflict. Lolita Baldor, a correspondent at Military Times, stresses that the White House intends to use confrontation between Turkey and Kurds. According to Baldor, if the Turkish side decides to conduct a full-scale operation against Kurds, Washington will have another pretext to increase the number of its contingent in Syria.

This will allow the U.S. to strengthen its positions and prevent the successful advancement of the Syrian Army near the territory of Deir ez-Zor, which is rich in oil and natural gas. Such a scenario explains the U.S. intentions to use Kurds , who naively believe that Washington is their true ally.

Against the background of the current events, it becomes extremely difficult to take seriously the words of Jim Mattis that the U.S. does not intend to interfere in the Syrian conflict and promotes political settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Obviously, the U.S. continues to realize its plans in Syria, and it is ready to make every effort to reach its aims.

Syrian War Report – July 3, 2017: ISIS Collapsed In Eastern Aleppo

