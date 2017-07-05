The Unspoken Unacknowledged Geo-Engineering Program Rosalind Peterson (Video)

Rosalind Peterson is California President and Co-Founder of the Agriculture Defense Coalition (ADC). The ADC was formed in 2006, to protect agricultural from a wide variety of experimental weather and atmospheric testing programs. Ms. Peterson also founded California Skywatch in 2002, when she began researching atmospheric testing and weather modification programs. The two websites are separate entities but are linked together by issues listed alphabetically in the “Categories” section. (The California Skywatch Website merged permanently with the ADC on January 15, 2011.) Ms. Peterson was a Keynote Speaker at the 60th Annual DPI/NGO Conference on Climate Change (New York on September 5-7, 2007.) She spoke about agriculture and the negative impacts of experimental weather modification programs on tree and plant health, along with other important issues. Since then she has presented her United Nations Power Point Presentation to colleges, universities and interested groups. She has also been interviewed on numerous radio and television programs. (Scroll to the bottom of this page to see a portion of her Keynote Presentation.)

In 1995, Rosalind, now retired, became a certified California United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Farm Service Agency Agriculture Crop Loss Adjustor. She worked in more than ten counties throughout California. Many crop losses throughout the State can be attributed to weather related causes. She worked for five years for the Mendocino County Department of Agriculture as an Agriculture Technologist before being hired by the USDA Farm Service Agency in Mendocino County, California.

Rosalind has a BA degree from Sonoma State University in Environmental Studies & Planning (1991 ENSP), with emphasis on solar power, photosynthesis, agriculture, crop production, and the efficient use of energy in the future. Ms. Peterson has won several awards and recognition for her extensive efforts to protect drinking water supplies in Martinez, California, from toxic chemical contamination. She also writes articles on many subjects including protection of the environment from ongoing, unregulated, atmospheric geoengineering experiments and weather modification programs.

She was born and raised on a working farm in Mendocino County, located in Northern California, and from this early farm education feels that she has a working knowledge of agriculture, crop production, weather and other difficulties faced by the agricultural community.

