THEY ARE MAINSTREAMING ABOMINATIONS

The mainstream mockingbird media and the new world order is now actively mainstreaming abominations. Think Sodom and Gomorrah. If you think that’s overstating it, you need to watch this video. And then recall that Tom Delay warned us two years ago that rogue forces within the US Department of Justice have a secret plan to mainstream and legalize 12 perversions including pedophilia and bestiality:

This is the new world order Satanic agenda to destroy Christian values and God’s law. Why do you think Canada recently passed Bill C-16 which makes it a crime to use the wrong pronoun when addressing a trans or gender neutral person.

There really is a war on for your soul. And for the soul of your children. Thanks for tuning in. RELATED:

