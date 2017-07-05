UN Warning: Just 3 YEARS Left to Save the Earth!

Uh oh. Top (former) UN Climate officials (Costa Rican diplomats with no scientific background) are “calculating” that if we don’t stop emitting carbon dioxide by 2020 the earth is doomed! That’s right: three years left to save the planet! Or is that 50 days? 96 months? Or were we doomed 5 years ago? Or was that 17 years ago? 4 days from now?…

SHOW NOTES
World has three years left to stop dangerous climate change, warn experts

Three years to safeguard our climate

Figueres: First time the world economy is transformed intentionally

Interview 1046 – Patrick Wood Exposes the Technocracy Agenda

UN Grants Earth A(nother) 20 Year Reprieve From Global Warming

UN: Earth will be doomed by 2000!

Ehrlich: Earth will be doomed by 1980!

Corbett Report Radio 121 – Marc Morano vs. Paul Ehrlich

Pachauri: It’s Too Late to Fight Climate Change

PM warns of climate ‘catastrophe’

The Climate Hoax Tipping Point

Just 96 months to save world, says Prince Charles

 

 

