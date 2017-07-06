When news hit that Saudi Arabia was elected to have a status at the UN, many could not believe it, saying that Saudi Arabia was a dictatorship that shouldn’t have U.N. status. In this edition of the debate, we’ll look at why Saudi Arabia, a kingdom in which people have no rights, no elections or no parliament, was elected to the UN commission, something that was discussed at the European Parliament.
Advertisements
One thought on “The Debate – Women’s status in Saudi Arabia”
Reblogged this on World Peace Forum.
LikeLike