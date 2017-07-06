The Debate – Women’s status in Saudi Arabia

/ 4 hours ago July 6, 2017

When news hit that Saudi Arabia was elected to have a status at the UN, many could not believe it, saying that Saudi Arabia was a dictatorship that shouldn’t have U.N. status. In this edition of the debate, we’ll look at why Saudi Arabia, a kingdom in which people have no rights, no elections or no parliament, was elected to the UN commission, something that was discussed at the European Parliament.

 

Advertisements

Related posts

One thought on “The Debate – Women’s status in Saudi Arabia

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s