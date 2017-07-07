Beyer Study Finds Beyer Pesticides Are Killing Bees_ New World Next Week

Welcome to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. In this week’s episode:

Story #1: Mainstream Media Now Advocating ‘All Citizens’ Spend Time in Prison as ‘Service’ to Country

http://thefreethoughtproject.com/prison-service-all-americans-media/

The #CNNBlackmail Meme Wars

https://twitter.com/apolloslater/status/882716095119060996

CNN Goes COMPLETELY INSANE, Threatens to Dox Reddit User Over Meme

https://twitter.com/bitchute/status/882612993422315520

Story #2: Bayer Accidentally Funds Study Showing Its Pesticide is Killing Bees, Promptly Denies Conclusions

http://thefreethoughtproject.com/bayer-funds-study-showing-pesticide-killing-bees/

“Country-Specific Effects of Neonicotinoid Pesticides on Honey Bees and Wild Bees”

http://science.sciencemag.org/content/356/6345/1393.full

NWNW Flashback: China Pushes Public to Accept GMO as Syngenta Takeover Nears (May 25, 2017)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yBikiyObcI

Gene-Editing Companies Attack Research Revealing Unintended CRISPR Effects

http://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/17714-gene-editing-companies-angry-at-research-revealing-unintended-crispr-effects

As UK’s National Health Service’s Tainted Blood Was Killing Thousands, They Were Planning to Use Victims as Guinea Pigs for R&D

https://twitter.com/rayvahey/status/882179205521211392

Story #3: US to Create ‘Space Corps’ in Radical Air Force Overhaul

https://twitter.com/GJSalisbury/status/881640657139499008

Video: U.S. Planning to Create ‘Space Corps’ as Sixth Branch of Armed Forces

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world-0/space-us-air-force-armed-forces-space-mission-a7818001.html

Audio: Congressman Proposes Military ‘Space Corps’

http://www.npr.org/2017/06/25/534286469/congressman-proposes-a-military-space-corps

Audio: House Panel Votes to Split Air Force, Create New U.S. ‘Space Corp’

https://federalnewsradio.com/defense-news/2017/06/house-panel-votes-to-split-air-force-create-new-u-s-space-corps/

NWNW Flashback: Pentagon Moving to Weaponize Space (Jun. 26, 2015)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zw1PIErrTso

NWNW Flashback: US Draws Up Rules For Commercial Moon Travel (Jun. 16, 2016)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2mRRnfz55o

NWNW Flashback: The Government of Mars Is Already Being Planned (Jun. 23, 2016)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Am2NySewXsM

Flashback: Rumsfeld Commission Warns Against “Space Pearl Harbor” (Jan. 11, 2001)

http://www.spacedaily.com/news/bmdo-01b.html

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Support. Thank You

Advertisements