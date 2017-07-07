The Clintons, Jes Staley, Jeffrey Epstein And Barclays’ Frauds OR From Pizzagate to Gold Rigging

Students of conspiracy should be well aware of the facts of the Clinton foundation – the ‘charity’ set up by Bill and Hillary Clinton – that received vast sums of money, from China, Russia, Qatar & Saudi Arabia, as well as being bankrolled by the key criminals of the market manipulation cartels. Given that the banks have repeatedly received Quantitative Easing to release them from their bad debts and liquidity issues, they should not have been donating to anyone, least of all to this abomination.

by Mark Anthony Taylor, for The International Reporter:

The Clinton Foundation is accused of raising charity money for Haiti, but not actually spending it on any other activity than the procurement of women and children to serve as sex slaves. Bill Clinton, in his UN role, as some kind of kingpin-ambassador to Haiti, was key to the early release of Laura Silsby, who was arrested for attempting to kidnap children from Haiti, some of whom were not orphans. Silsby’s lawyers were also involved in the sex trafficking of women and children. The exposé of Bill Clinton’s intervention is understood to be the precursor to the #pizzagate scandal.

Clinton was a frequenter of Jeffrey Epstein’s Island and connoisseur of Epstein’s personal jet, otherwise known as Lolita Express. Jeffrey Epstein is the American financier who served time for soliciting under age girls for prostitution. Famously, Esptein’s ‘Black Book’ was disclosed to the Federal Court of Southern Florida in January 2015. – this contained his contact list, and includes the British Royal Family, the Saudi Royal Family, the Rothschilds, Tony Blair and David Cameron as well as many celebrities, BBC personalities and news anchormen and other VIPs.

From Lolita to Podesta

The emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta, were released to Wikileaks by Seth Rich, who was later murdered. Podesta’s emails are now public domain and close scrutiny shows many references to ‘Pizza’ and other foodstuffs, that are known codewords used by paedophiles to each other. Many disturbing pictures were discovered in Podesta’s pornography collection, including this:

There is a substantial body of analysis by third parties that show Podesta is a sadistic paedophile and was involved in supplying under-age children to former President Obama. The conspiracy is known as #pizzagate and its generalization on the global stage is known as #pedogate.

The lead editor of the #Pizzagate Wikipedia page, which claims the allegations against Podesta are debunked, is one Petri Kohn, Finnish Anti-Fascist and Stalinist, as pictured here:

Another editor, Andrew Lih, who also claims #Pizzagate is discredited, in the same web-page, is shown below. Mr Lih is a Chinese citizen, and works with the Chinese Communist government to censor the Chinese version of Wikipedia. One wonders why Wikipedia or the US government allow him to edit US Wikipedia entries, particularly when the subject matter is a conspiracy that involves the Clinton Foundation to which China contributes significant money.

Enter the Blue Iron Eagle.

Barclays is well known as a major contributor to the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) – it has hosted Democrat Party meetings .and paid significant sums for Bill Clinton to make speeches. The Barclays paedophile connection is herein elucidated.

In an article in the Mail on Sunday, dated 24 th October 2015, it was revealed that Jes Staley, the current CEO of Barclays, won his position after lobbying from Jeffrey Epstein. A number of Mr Staley’s phone numbers appear in Epstein’s Black Book and it is believed Staley met Epstein in the latter’s apartment in 2012. The Mail claims that the UK Treasury, the Bank of England, and Chancellor of the Exchequer, – George Osborne, all opposed Staley’s appointment as CEO, and this was somehow leaked to Epstein. Epstein appears to have threatened the UK, in an email stating that Barclays would suffer were Staley not appointed CEO. (If you are to be a master of the world, first be a master of your own paedophile ring)

In April 2017 Staley was exposed by the press for having used an internal surveillance and security team to identify whistle-blowers at the bank who had identified frauds and reported anonymously to Barclays’ board. It is curious that the CEO of the bank does not want his immediate underlings to understand what illicit things the bank is doing. Staley was reprimanded by the board and suffered a pay cut. However, there is no act of criminality that cannot be balanced out without a suitable advocacy of some politically correct cause or other.

A quick perusal of the Barclays home page shows a banner promoting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights (LGBT) and this should come as no surprise when Staley is a self-confessed ‘diversity’ proponent. It is exactly what one would expect from a man who counts paedophiles amongst his business associates – particularly homosexual paedophiles, such as John Podesta. It is not really a bank’s job to push any kind of sexual or political agenda, but in Staley’s mind financial function and sexual disposition are confused.

Gold riggers and their Paedophile Friends in Establishment.

Recently JP Morgan’s strike-out of a precious metal rigging lawsuit was overturned. This reversal-of-fotunes is mirrored – with Deutsche Bank, UBS, Barclays, HSBC, Société Générale and Scotiabank, all of whom seem to be incriminated by recent court cases. Staley as an Ex-JPM executive would know. A year prior to his appointment, Barclays, HSBC, RBS, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JP Morgan were hit by an antitrust lawsuit from me (B40BM021) in the UK under the Birmingham Mercantile Court. HSBC attempted to have that lawsuit quashed from the outset, having filed a restraining order in December 2014. The application did not go through until the first hearing for B40BM021 on the 16h of July 2015.

The defendants would ideally have wanted the restraining order before they were forced to submit a defence, because the defence incriminates them for perjury and conspiracy to commit fraud. Given that Deutsche Bank exposed HSBC in its disclosures and HSBC’s name is on the restraining order as sole applicant, then HSBC executives would have to know signing that order incriminated themselves for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. Their solution was to have the judge, Simon Brown QC, appear to have established a restraining order of his own volition. The problem is that Brown signed HSBC’s application – thus contradicting his own statements signed inthat order.

All sides knew that Anshu Jain, former CEO of Deutsche Bank, could not prove the merits of his own audits when challenged, so could not risk attending his own hearing. Brown used my demand that Jain attend his own hearing as justification for a restraining order – which is about an egregious a violation of civil rights to a fair hearing as can be.

Simon Brown was thus proven a blatantly corrupt judge the pertinent question is of leverage. We know that his misconduct was covered up all the way to the top, including the office of the Attorney General; the office of the Lord Chancellor; the Treasury Select Committee; the Justice Select Committee; the Serious Fraud Office; the Financial Conduct Authority; the Judicial Appointments and Conduct Ombudsman; and the office of the Lord Chief Justice.

Enter Jes Staley – fresh from JP Morgan, a co-defendant, and with Epstein’s network to hand.