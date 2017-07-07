THE ROYALS, PEDOPHILIA And MURDER – Documentary On The Death Of Princess Diana

/ 2 hours ago July 7, 2017

From child sex trafficking inside Buckingham Palace to the assassination of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997, the British Royal family has long been the center of deep rooted corruption, and as many have argued, Satanism. Jay Myers is back to discuss his new documentary ‘How To Murder A Princess”. We also discuss the clear, quantifiable connections between the Royal family and pedophilia. From the special treatment for Jimmy Savile to the Queen’s own Butler operating a child sex trafficking ring from within the palace gates, this is an interview not to be missed.

***

How to Murder a Princess Documentary: The Death of Princess Diana (2017)

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisements

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s