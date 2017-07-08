90,000-strong child porn ring busted on ‘dark web’

from RT:
The unidentified man was arrested on June 12 when police raided his apartment seizing the server used to host the site.
Elysium had more than 87,000 users worldwide who utilised the platform to disseminate horrifying pornographic images of children as well as arranging appointments to abuse children.
“Among the child pornographic images and video files exchanged by the members of the platform were recordings of the most serious sexual abuse of children, including toddlers and depictions of sexual violence against children,” prosecutors said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.
Authorities have not divulged how many suspects have been arrested. More details will be made available in a press conference Friday.
This latest bust comes just two months after nearly 900 members of a global ‘dark web’ pedophile ring spanning Europe and the Americas were arrested following a two-year investigation by the FBI and Europol.
The website’s founder was handed a 30-year jail sentence.